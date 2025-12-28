Python on a Bicycle! Luo man transports a snake that killed his pet dog to a police station to demand compensation (VIDEO)







Sunday, December 28, 2025 - A bizarre scene was captured on camera in Luo Nyanza after a man was seen cycling to a police station with a large python draped over his bicycle, the same snake that killed his pet dog.

The man appears calm as he pedals through a busy road, with the python tied to the back of his bicycle, presumably as evidence to present to authorities.

The video shows shocked onlookers staring in disbelief at the unusual sight.

At one point, a motorist approaches the man, asking why he was transporting the massive reptile.

The man explained that he was in pain after the python killed his dog, which had been guarding his farm and properties.

According to him, the dog had been protecting the farm by scaring away monkeys when it was attacked by the python.

Watch the video>>>

What if Adam had been man enough, apprehended the serpent that was misleading his wife Eve, and surrendered him to the nearest police station? We would have lived forever. pic.twitter.com/uObXwiJ1I1 — Nelson Havi SC (@NelsonHavi) December 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST