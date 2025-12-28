The moment Real Madrid forward, KYLIAN MBAPPE’s phone was stolen while watching an AFCON game in Morocco (VIDEO)







Sunday, December 28, 2025 - Real Madrid forward, Kylian Mbappe, experienced an unexpected setback while enjoying Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations group-stage clash between Morocco and Mali in Rabat.

The French national team captain was attending the game at the invitation of his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate, Achraf Hakimi, with whom he shares a close personal friendship.

Mbappe was among the notable faces in the packed stadium, cheering on Morocco.

However, the excitement quickly turned sour when Mbappe lost his phone during the match.

A video shared online captures the football superstar looking distressed and confused as he searches frantically for the missing device.

It appears that someone sitting nearby seized the opportunity when Mbappe rose to celebrate a key moment for Morocco, taking the phone without his knowledge.

The incident has sparked disbelief among fans online, with many expressing shock that a superstar like Mbappe could fall victim to such a brazen theft in plain sight.

Watch the video>>>

Mbappe alitokwa phone Morocco pic.twitter.com/OrVaYBz2RX — Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) December 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST