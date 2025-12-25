Prime Cabinet Secretary MUSALIA MUDAVADI visits his neighbours in the village, many of whom live in abject poverty - Look at those houses (PHOTOs)







Thursday, December 25, 2025 - Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has stirred reactions online after photos emerged of him visiting his neighbours in his rural village, where many residents appear to be living in abject poverty.

During the visit, Mudavadi is seen interacting with villagers outside mud-walled houses, images that have sparked debate among Kenyans on social media about the widening gap between the rich and the poor.

Some critics accused Mudavadi of failing to uplift the lives of his neighbours despite holding influential leadership positions for decades, while others argued that development is a collective responsibility and not solely dependent on individual leaders.

See the photos.

