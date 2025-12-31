Presidential Escort unit officer, LANCAS TUBULA, arrested over murder







Wednesday, December 31, 2025 - A police officer attached to the Presidential Escort Unit, identified as Lancas Tubula, has been arrested and is under investigation in connection with a murder incident in the Angata Barrikoi area of Narok County.

The arrest follows a fatal incident during ongoing tensions and clashes in the region, where law enforcement agencies were deployed to restore order amid communal disputes.

Court records and media reports indicate that Officer Tubula appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Emmanuel Soita at the Nakuru Law Courts on December 30th, 2025.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) presented him for further detention as part of their probe into the shooting dead of a man identified as Philip Kipchirchir.

The murder charge arises amid escalating violence in Angata Barrikoi, an area that has experienced deadly land-related conflicts over contested boundaries and property rights.

Security forces were deployed to manage clashes between communities, and during these operations, the fatal shooting occurred, prompting an urgent investigation into the possible criminal liability of officers present at the scene.

Following his court appearance, investigators requested that Officer Tubula be detained for 21 days to allow for comprehensive forensic examinations, witness interviews, and evidence collection to determine his role in the alleged killing.

The DCI and other authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to a thorough and impartial investigation, conducted in accordance with Kenya’s legal and constitutional processes, to ensure accountability and uphold the rule of law.





The Kenyan DAILY POST