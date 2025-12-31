Citizen TV journalist ODEE FRANCIS opens up on trauma of gathering news inside city mortuary - “I follow the silence that was forever silenced by death”







Wednesday, December 31, 2025 - Citizen TV journalist, Odee Francis, has revealed the harrowing realities of crime reporting, where his “office” is not a newsroom but the cold corridors of the Nairobi City Mortuary.

For Francis, the polished packages viewers see on television are built on moments spent among the unclaimed and the grieving.

In a 2025 highlight report, he shared how many bodies arrive marked simply as “unknown,” and how his work often begins where voices have been silenced.

“My office is on the streets… I follow the silence that was silenced forever by death,” he explained.

One of his most haunting assignments was the Kware killings in 2024, when dismembered bodies were discovered in Mukuru and delivered to the mortuary in sacks.

Francis was on the front lines, counting body parts to ensure accurate reporting, surrounded by grieving families and angry youths demanding answers.

The toll of such work lingers.

Colleagues joke that he “smells of the mortuary” after assignments, while strangers sometimes seek him out at Citizen TV offices, raising concerns for his safety.

Yet Francis insists that ethics demand he witnesses what the public cannot see, so he can verify and report truthfully.

At home, he consciously masks the trauma, greeting his family with a smile.

For him, the stories never truly end - because the dead, he believes, do not stay silent if one knows how to listen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST