Popular X personality SIAH WANJA sparks conversation with her views on love and loyalty - “If you cheat, I’ll cheat back”







Wednesday, December 24, 2025 - Controversial X personality, Siah Wanja, has set tongues wagging after candidly sharing her uncompromising stance on relationships.

In a recent interview, she revealed that loyalty is non‑negotiable and cheating is a deal‑breaker she cannot forgive.

“I don’t cheat. If it’s you, it’s you. But if you cheat, I will cheat back,” she admitted, before clarifying that she prefers honesty over retaliation.

“I’d rather break up than cheat,” she added, leaving no doubt about her boundaries. For Wanja, forgiveness has limits - infidelity is one she cannot cross.

“Never. If someone cheats, I cannot forgive,” she stated.

She reflected on the challenges of modern dating, noting how casual attitudes towards intimacy and transactional relationships have complicated romance.

“There is no loyalty nowadays. People are dating to get something, not because of love,” she observed, pointing to insecurity and lack of commitment as major hurdles for young couples.

When asked about her ideal partner, Wanja expressed admiration for traditional men who provide care and stability.

“I want someone to take care of me. I’ll stay home, cook, and give babies,” she said.

Yet, she also embraces modern values, desiring independence and freedom to socialize.

“I also want to go out, be pretty, and make friends,” she added.

