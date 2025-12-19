Popular podcaster GEORGE NYAMITA exposed by his girlfriend for cheating with multiple LADIES - Leaks private video after catching him red handed







Friday, December 19, 2025 - Popular podcaster Geoarge Nyamita has found himself at the center of online controversy after his girlfriend publicly accused him of cheating with multiple women.

According to posts shared online, the visibly upset girlfriend alleged that Nyamita had been unfaithful throughout their relationship.

To support her claims, she leaked a private video showing the podcaster in an intimate moment with another woman.

She sarcastically referred to Nyamita as a “community boyfriend,” suggesting that he was romantically involved with several women at the same time.

George Nyamita is a prominent figure in Kenyan media, known as a co-host of the popular "Sandwich Podcast," where he discusses sports (like basketball) and lifestyle topics, often in Sheng.

The Kenyan DAILY POST