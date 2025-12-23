Popular Ohangla singer WOUD FIBI and his ex-wife attend the same event - She turns up with her new BEN 10 in matching outfits (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, December 23, 2025 - Drama unfolded at the Luo Cultural Festival after Nikita Love, the ex-wife of popular Ohangla singer and music producer, Woud Fibi, made a surprise appearance at the same event where her former husband was in attendance, accompanied by her new Ben 10.

Nikita arrived in style with her much younger lover rocking matching outfits and booked seats in the Golden Circle.

Photos shared by Nikita on social media show her having a good time with her Ben 10, smiling, posing for cameras, and clearly enjoying the event.

The unexpected presence of the former couple at the same event quickly became a major talking point, both at the venue and on social media.

Some viewed Nikita’s move as bold and calculated, while others dismissed it as coincidence and a sign of moving on.





