The moment SANAIPEI TANDE and JUA CALI got cozy on stage while performing their classic hit ‘Kwaheri’ (VIDEO)







Tuesday, December 23, 2025 - Veteran genge rapper, Jua Cali, and celebrated songstress, Sanaipei Tande, lit up the weekend with a nostalgic performance of their timeless hit “Kwaheri.”

The duo, both icons of Kenya’s music scene, gave fans a lively show that has quickly become the talk of social media.

What caught many by surprise was the chemistry on stage.

Known for her reserved demeanor, Sanaipei showed a playful, bold side as she got cozy with Jua Cali during the performance.

The moment added spice to the set, leaving fans buzzing.

Despite being in their 40s, the two proved they still command the stage with unmatched energy and charisma.

Watch the video below.

