Popular Ohangla Producer WOUD FIBI’s ex-wife, NIKITA LOVE, shares more PHOTOs with her BEN 10 and gushes over him







Tuesday, December 2, 2025 - Nikita Love, the ex-wife of renowned Ohangla producer, Woud Fibi, has once again stirred online reactions after sharing new photos with her younger partner.

Nikita posted the photos on her Facebook account, accompanied by affectionate captions praising him and expressing her happiness in the relationship.

“Happiness is from within. Dont look further! Your partner can just enhance it if loved sweetly.BTW love is a gift. Not everyone possesses it,” she posted.

Nikita and Woud Fibi’s marriage ended after a bitter separation following years together.

Since then, Woud Fibi has moved on and remarried, while Nikita has chosen to embrace a fresh start, often sharing glimpses of her new chapter with fans.

Her latest posts have continued to draw mixed reactions from followers, many commenting on her confidence and openness about her new relationship.

The Kenyan DAILY POST