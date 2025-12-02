BAHATI breaks silence after a woman claimed to be his biological mother







Tuesday, December 2, 2025 - Musician Kevin Kioko, popularly known as Bahati, has responded after a woman surfaced online claiming to be his biological mother.

In a widely circulated video, the unidentified woman alleges that poverty forced her to abandon her child as an infant.

She pleads for forgiveness, recognition, and a chance to meet the singer, insisting that a spiritual conviction has led her to believe Bahati is her son.

“My spirit tells me, ‘This is my son,’ and it troubles me every day,” she says in the clip.

She further claims that after years of emotional struggle, she became convinced, through what she describes as guidance from the Holy Spirit, that Bahati is the child she left at a children’s home many years ago.

Bahati has, however, dismissed the claims, stating that his biological mother passed away more than 25 years ago.

According to the artist, he personally witnessed his mother’s burial.





“But my mum died over 25 years ago. I personally attended the burial and witnessed her grave. This woman has confused me more. So what should I do???” Bahati wrote in a post on X.

