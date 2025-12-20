Popular actress VICKY MUTHIORA appears unbothered after marrying her cousin - Shares cute family PHOTOs







Saturday, December 20, 2025 - Popular Kenyan actress, Vicky Muthiora, appears unfazed by public criticism following her controversial marriage to her cousin, choosing instead to focus on family and happiness.

Days after the wedding sparked a heated debate online, the actress shared a series of adorable family photos that portray a calm, united and joyful household.

In the photos posted on her Facebook page, Vicky appears relaxed and smiling, seemingly unbothered by the backlash that has surrounded her union.

“Doing life with my husband, laughing a little louder and enjoying every step together. These are the moments that matter,” she wrote.





