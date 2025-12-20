Emotional Damage!! This guy slid into a LADY’s DMs and shot his shot but regretted immediately - Some ladies are ruthless (SCREENSHOT)

Saturday, December 20, 2025 - When a hopeful gentleman slid into a lady’s DMs with the timeless opener, “I’d like to meet you one day,” he probably imagined casual banter or maybe even a spark.
What he didn’t expect was a straight shot to the pearly
gates.
With serene composure, the lady asked the ultimate question:
“Have
you accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior?”
His confident “Yes” seemed promising - until she
delivered the final verdict with divine precision:
“Then we shall meet in heaven.”
No emojis. No negotiations. No second chances. Just
salvation and rejection, neatly bundled in one line.
The crying emojis he sent afterward told the rest of the
story.
In today’s dating scene, some women don’t ghost you, they deliver
emotional damage on the spot
See the screenshot below.
