Pombe sio Supu! A drunk LUO ‘MUBABA’ goes shirtless in a club as he dances to Ohangla (VIDEO)







Tuesday, December 23, 2025 - Revellers at a popular entertainment joint were left in stitches after a drunk Luo “Mubaba” turned the club into his personal stage, going shirtless and dancing wildly to Ohangla music.

In the now-viral video, the man is seen fully immersed in the music, unleashing carefree and energetic dance moves as Ohangla beats blast through the speakers.

Clearly feeling the vibe, the reveller boldly removes his shirt and continues dancing without a care in the world.

Unfazed by the crowd gathering around him, the man confidently owns the dancefloor, seemingly oblivious to the attention he is attracting.

Fellow clubgoers recorded the moment on their phones as he danced like nobody is watching.

The clip has since sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens praising him for enjoying life without shame, while others jokingly warned that alcohol should be consumed responsibly.

Watch the video.

