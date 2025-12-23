The moment Nairobi prankster VINDEE was beaten up and almost lynched while trying to prank members of the public with his mugging antics (VIDEO)







Tuesday, December 23, 2025 - Chaos erupted in the streets of Nairobi after popular prankster, Vindee, narrowly escaped lynching when one of his pranks went horribly wrong.

In the video, Vindee is seen attempting to prank unsuspecting members of the public by staging a fake mugging, only for the situation to quickly spiral out of control.

Moments later, angry members of the public confront him, mistaking the prank for a real crime.

The prankster is then roughed up and nearly beaten senseless as the crowd grows hostile, with some people threatening to lynch him before others intervene.

It took quick action and explanations for the situation to be de-escalated.

The incident serves as a harsh reminder of how risky prank content can be, especially when it touches on sensitive issues like crime.

One wrong move, and a prank can quickly turn into a life-threatening situation.

Watch the video.

Prankster Vindee was attacked. Most of his pranks huwa zina cross line. It was obvious siku moja atapigwa before ajitetee yeye ni prankster. Quick recovery to him. pic.twitter.com/opxdChvzYV — 𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗝𝗔 (@iamjoseh_) December 23, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST