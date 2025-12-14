Mali Ya Mdosi!! Controversial city businessman JIMAL ROHO SAFI impregnates his beautiful staff member IRENE MUTINDA - He has a weakness for light-skinned LADIES (PHOTOs)







Sunday, December 14, 2025 - Controversial Nairobi businessman and Huduma Credit Limited founder, Jimal Roho Safi, is once again at the center of fresh claims after reports emerged alleging that he has impregnated one of his staff members, identified as Irene Mutinda.

According to a source within the micro-lending firm, the alleged romantic relationship between Jimal and Irene developed within the workplace.

Insiders claim the two have grown close, with the businessman reportedly showering her with gifts, including the latest Samsung tablet, as their bond deepened.

“They are so in love,” a source alleged, adding that the relationship has been an open secret among a few colleagues.

Jimal Roho Safi is no stranger to controversy, especially on matters relationships.

Despite being married, he has previously been linked to multiple romantic affairs.



Below are photos of Irene. Below are photos of Irene.