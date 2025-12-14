Mali Ya Mdosi!! Controversial city businessman JIMAL ROHO SAFI impregnates his beautiful staff member IRENE MUTINDA - He has a weakness for light-skinned LADIES (PHOTOs)

Sunday, December 14,
2025 - Controversial Nairobi businessman and Huduma Credit Limited founder, Jimal Roho
Safi, is once again
at the center of fresh claims after reports emerged alleging that he has impregnated one of his staff members,
identified as Irene
Mutinda.
According to a source within the micro-lending firm, the
alleged romantic relationship between Jimal and Irene developed within the workplace.
Insiders claim the two have grown close, with the
businessman reportedly showering
her with gifts, including
the latest Samsung tablet, as their bond
deepened.
“They are so in love,” a source alleged, adding that the
relationship has been an open secret among a few colleagues.
Jimal Roho Safi is no
stranger to controversy, especially on matters relationships.
Despite being married,
he has previously been linked to multiple
romantic affairs.
Below are photos of Irene.
