PHOTOs and names of Kenyans living in the U.S facing immediate deportation following DONALD TRUMP directive - They are ‘high-risk offenders’







Thursday, December 11, 2025 - The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released a list of immigrants marked for deportation under a sweeping new operation targeting individuals with criminal convictions.

The crackdown, which involves more than 100,000 people nationwide, includes 15 Kenyans arrested across different states.

According to DHS, the initiative is being carried out under the administration’s directive to prioritize the removal of what it termed as “high-risk offenders.”

“Under Secretary Kristi Noem’s leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Donald Trump’s promise and carrying out mass deportations - starting with the worst of the worst,” the department said in a statement.

Among those listed is Alfred Obiero, arrested in Colorado Springs, Colorado, following convictions for assault, driving under the influence, and domestic violence.

In California, Bethuel Gathu was arrested in Chowchilla after a robbery conviction, while Mohamed Chekchekani was detained in San Pedro for kidnapping a minor and violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Other Kenyans include Patrick Mwangi and Daniel Kathii, both convicted of driving under the influence in Texas; Isaac Githinji, arrested in Arizona for fleeing prosecution; and Moses Okoth, detained in Tennessee for aggravated assault with a weapon.

Clement Mulovi was arrested in Houston for fraud, while Moffat Muriithi was picked up in Seguin, Texas, for drug-related offences.

The list also names Naserian Montet (Utah), Francis Mungai (Massachusetts), Antony Karia (Washington), Boniface Mburu (Georgia), Kevin Gunyanyi (Pennsylvania), and Collins Keanche (Minnesota), each convicted of various offences ranging from fraud and assault to money laundering.

This development follows President Trump’s recent statement declaring his intention to halt migration from Third World countries entirely.

The Kenyan DAILY POST