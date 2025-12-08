PHOTOs! Actress VICKY MUTHIORA gets married to her own cousin, sparking online uproar - She was even a bridesmaid at his previous wedding! WOMEN????

Monday, December 8,
2025 - Popular actress Vicky
Muthiora has found
herself at the centre of a heated online scandal after she got married to her
cousin, identified as Njuguna.
According to circulating photos and videos, Vicky was
present at Njuguna’s earlier wedding, even serving as a bridesmaid.
In one widely shared clip, she is seen congratulating the
couple and wishing them a happy marriage.
In a shocking turn of events, Vicky and Njuguna tied the
knot in a private ceremony over the weekend attended by close friends and
relatives.
Njuguna reportedly left his family in the United States
before the new marriage.
Video and photos of Vicky at her cousin Njuguna’s previous marriage
VICKY MUTHIORA gets married to her own cousin, NJUGUNA pic.twitter.com/vMijXx0U22— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 9, 2025
She got married to him over the weekend despite being cousins.
