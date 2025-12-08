PHOTOs! Actress VICKY MUTHIORA gets married to her own cousin, sparking online uproar - She was even a bridesmaid at his previous wedding! WOMEN????







Monday, December 8, 2025 - Popular actress Vicky Muthiora has found herself at the centre of a heated online scandal after she got married to her cousin, identified as Njuguna.

According to circulating photos and videos, Vicky was present at Njuguna’s earlier wedding, even serving as a bridesmaid.

In one widely shared clip, she is seen congratulating the couple and wishing them a happy marriage.

In a shocking turn of events, Vicky and Njuguna tied the knot in a private ceremony over the weekend attended by close friends and relatives.

Njuguna reportedly left his family in the United States before the new marriage.

Video and photos of Vicky at her cousin Njuguna’s previous marriage

VICKY MUTHIORA gets married to her own cousin, NJUGUNA pic.twitter.com/vMijXx0U22 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 9, 2025

She got married to him over the weekend despite being cousins.

The Kenyan DAILY POST