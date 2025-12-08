Heartbroken Kenyan LADY publicly shames a youth PASTOR for abandoning their daughter - Claims he has impregnated multiple church LADIES (PHOTOs)





Monday, December 8, 2025 - A heartbroken Kenyan lady has taken to social media to publicly shame a youth pastor, claiming he abandoned her daughter after impregnating her.

She further alleges that the pastor has impregnated multiple women in church and failed to take responsibility.

She says their daughter is currently three months old, and he has left her to shoulder the burden alone.

The woman described the pastor as a notorious womanizer hiding in church, preying on unsuspecting women.

Check out her posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST