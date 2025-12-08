Heartbroken Kenyan LADY publicly shames a youth PASTOR for abandoning their daughter - Claims he has impregnated multiple church LADIES (PHOTOs)

Monday, December 8,
2025 - A heartbroken Kenyan lady has taken to social media to publicly
shame a youth pastor, claiming he abandoned her daughter after impregnating
her.
She further alleges that the pastor has impregnated multiple women in church and
failed to take responsibility.
She
says their daughter is currently three
months old, and he has left her to shoulder the burden alone.
The
woman described the pastor as a notorious
womanizer hiding in church, preying on unsuspecting women.
Check out her posts.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments