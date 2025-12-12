PHOTOs! 4 young KIKUYU men arrested in Ksh 3.2 million scam in Thika - See how they executed the scam before detectives nabbed them

Friday, December 12,
2025 - A daring syndicate posing as legitimate suppliers has been busted in
Thika after forging Local Purchase Orders (LPOs) to fraudulently obtain goods
valued at Sh 3,249,500.
The four suspects had been using counterfeit Chandaria Ltd letterheads
to trick suppliers into releasing deliveries of Bidco products.
The gang successfully executed the scam twice before fate
finally caught up with them.
Detectives from the Operations
Actions Team (OAT) had been quietly tracking the group for
weeks, waiting for the perfect moment to strike.
Their patience paid off when intelligence revealed the
fraudsters were heading for yet another heist.
In a dramatic sting operation, officers intercepted an Isuzu lorry, registration KDB 249Z,
white in colour, driven by the suspected ringleader Haron Mwangi Ndungu.
With him were his partners in crime, James Nyaga Munyutha, Philip Njenga, and Paul Ngugi, all headed
to Bidco armed with yet another forged LPO, this time seeking goods worth Sh1,770,740.
The four suspects were arrested on the spot and are now in
custody awaiting arraignment.
The lorry used in the scam has also been seized and
preserved as an exhibit.
The detectives say investigations are ongoing, with more arrests expected as the net tightens around the broader syndicate.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments