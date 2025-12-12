PHOTOs! 4 young KIKUYU men arrested in Ksh 3.2 million scam in Thika - See how they executed the scam before detectives nabbed them







Friday, December 12, 2025 - A daring syndicate posing as legitimate suppliers has been busted in Thika after forging Local Purchase Orders (LPOs) to fraudulently obtain goods valued at Sh 3,249,500.

The four suspects had been using counterfeit Chandaria Ltd letterheads to trick suppliers into releasing deliveries of Bidco products.

The gang successfully executed the scam twice before fate finally caught up with them.

Detectives from the Operations Actions Team (OAT) had been quietly tracking the group for weeks, waiting for the perfect moment to strike.

Their patience paid off when intelligence revealed the fraudsters were heading for yet another heist.

In a dramatic sting operation, officers intercepted an Isuzu lorry, registration KDB 249Z, white in colour, driven by the suspected ringleader Haron Mwangi Ndungu.

With him were his partners in crime, James Nyaga Munyutha, Philip Njenga, and Paul Ngugi, all headed to Bidco armed with yet another forged LPO, this time seeking goods worth Sh1,770,740.

The four suspects were arrested on the spot and are now in custody awaiting arraignment.

The lorry used in the scam has also been seized and preserved as an exhibit.

The detectives say investigations are ongoing, with more arrests expected as the net tightens around the broader syndicate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST