Gospel singer and well-known Ben 10, GUARDIAN ANGEL, steps out in style at Jamhuri Day Celebration with his 55-year-old wife, ESTHER MUSILA







Friday, December 12, 2025 - Gospel singer Guardian Angel caused a stir at the Jamhuri Day celebrations after arriving hand-in-hand with his wife, Esther Musila, who is 55.

The couple, often trolled online due to their age difference, left heads turning as they confidently made their entrance.

Dressed sharply and moving with unmistakable chemistry, the pair had photographers scrambling for the perfect shot.

Social media quickly lit up, with fans praising their bond while others revived the “Ben 10” jokes that netizens frequently throw around whenever Guardian Angel and his wife make a public appearance.

Watch the video.

Happy #JamhuriDay2025 from Musician Guardian Angel with his wife beautiful Esther Musila walking in majestically at Nyayo Stadium... very good couple... confidence muhimu. pic.twitter.com/Ca9XKzsahG — Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) December 12, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST