PHOTOs! 31-year-old KALENJIN man surrenders to the police after killing his girlfriend







Thursday, December 18, 2025 - Police in Sigowet, Kericho County, are holding a 31-year-old man who surrendered himself after killing his girlfriend.

The suspect, identified as Cosmas Korir, walked into Kericho Police Station on Monday night and informed officers that he had killed his girlfriend at Kalygowet Location.

According to a police report filed on Tuesday, Korir confessed that the victim, Sharon Chepkirui, aged about 25, had been staying with him before the incident.

Following the report, officers from Sondu Police Station, accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), rushed to the suspect’s house where the incident was said to have occurred.

The house was found locked from the outside, forcing officers to break in.

Inside the house, police discovered the body of a young woman lying on a sofa with a scarf tied around her neck.

The body had visible signs consistent with strangulation.

Preliminary investigations established that Chepkirui had visited the suspect three days earlier and was a resident of Kaborok Location in Belgut Sub-County.

The scene was processed and documented by detectives before the body was moved to Sigowet Sub-County Hospital Mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

The suspect remains in custody at Kericho Police Station as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST