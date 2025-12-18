PHOTOs! 31-year-old KALENJIN man surrenders to the police after killing his girlfriend

Thursday, December 18, 2025 - Police in Sigowet, Kericho County, are holding a 31-year-old man who surrendered himself after killing his girlfriend.
The
suspect, identified as Cosmas Korir, walked into Kericho Police Station on
Monday night and informed officers that he had killed his girlfriend at
Kalygowet Location.
According
to a police report filed on Tuesday, Korir confessed that the victim, Sharon
Chepkirui, aged about 25, had been staying with him before the incident.
Following
the report, officers from Sondu Police Station, accompanied by detectives from
the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), rushed to the suspect’s house
where the incident was said to have occurred.
The
house was found locked from the outside, forcing officers to break in.
Inside
the house, police discovered the body of a young woman lying on a sofa with a
scarf tied around her neck.
The
body had visible signs consistent with strangulation.
Preliminary
investigations established that Chepkirui had visited the suspect three days
earlier and was a resident of Kaborok Location in Belgut Sub-County.
The
scene was processed and documented by detectives before the body was moved to
Sigowet Sub-County Hospital Mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a
post-mortem examination.
The suspect remains in custody at Kericho Police Station as investigations continue.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments