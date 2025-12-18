LADY’s bold claim on why men are reluctant to marry “women of this generation” sparks reactions online - “The Issue Isn’t That Men Can’t Lead”







Thursday, December 18, 2025 - A lady has sparked a heated debate online after revealing why men are reluctant to marry women of this generation.

According to her, “A lot of men I see can’t lead or marry the women of this generation.”

She argues the issue isn’t that men “CAN’T” lead”, but that many “won’t risk leading women who have been taught not to follow.”

She adds that “women of this generation don’t follow principles anymore” and claims “they all want power!!”

Her remarks have stirred mixed reactions, with some netizens agreeing that “two captains won’t lead a ship,” while others argue that modern men have lost their frame and simply can’t lead.

The Kenyan DAILY POST