Man’s attempt to flex on social media backfires after being exposed as a deadbeat father - “You haven’t sent money for your daughter’s Christmas clothes”







Thursday, December 18, 2025 - What began as a carefree social media flex quickly spiraled into public embarrassment.

A man was humiliated online after sharing photos of himself enjoying a solo coastal drive, captioned, “Coastal drive on a Wednesday without bothering anyone on Twitter.”

The post attracted unexpected attention when another user accused him of neglecting his parental responsibilities, claiming, “My sister is still waiting to receive the money for your daughter’s Christmas clothes, bloody deadbeat.”

The man did not respond to the allegation, but the exchange went viral, igniting conversations around parenting, and the risks of oversharing online.