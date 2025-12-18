Man’s attempt to flex on social media backfires after being exposed as a deadbeat father - “You haven’t sent money for your daughter’s Christmas clothes”

Thursday, December 18, 2025 - What began as a carefree social media flex quickly spiraled into public embarrassment.
A man was humiliated online after sharing photos of himself
enjoying a solo coastal drive, captioned, “Coastal drive on a Wednesday without
bothering anyone on Twitter.”
The post attracted unexpected attention when another user
accused him of neglecting his parental responsibilities, claiming, “My sister
is still waiting to receive the money for your daughter’s Christmas clothes,
bloody deadbeat.”
The man did not respond to the allegation, but the exchange went viral, igniting conversations around parenting, and the risks of oversharing online.
