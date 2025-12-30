PHOTO of SHIKO MWANGI, former CS MITHIKA LINTURI’s side chick - They have two kids together who attend an international school

Tuesday, December 30, 2025 - A woman identifying herself as Shiko Mwangi has generated online attention after appearing on a TikTok Live session where she claimed to be in a relationship with former Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.
During the livestream, Shiko spoke about what she described
as a comfortable lifestyle supported by the former CS and gave a housetour of
her lavish residence in the leafy suburbs.
She also stated that they share two children, who attend an
international school and bear Linturi’s surname.
