“Her Dress, Her Choice” - A slay queen sparks reactions after appearing in public in a daring outfit (VIDEO)







Tuesday, December 30, 2025 - A young lady has sparked mixed reactions online after turning up in public wearing a daring outfit, with a curious onlooker recording the moment and sharing the video on social media.

The unidentified lady was captured confidently walking in the revealing attire, seemingly unbothered by the attention she was attracting.

The clip drew divided opinions, with some criticizing her choice of dressing, while others defended her right to personal expression under the slogan, “her dress, her choice.”

Watch the video>>> below.

My Dress, My Choice pic.twitter.com/FYWqyTnjbf — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 30, 2025

