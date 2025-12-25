Kenyan comedian, JAYMO ULE MSEE, ditches Christianity and converts to Islam on Christmas - “Today I Begin Again”







Thursday, December 25, 2025 - Kenyan digital creator and comedian, Wilson Muirani Gathoni, popularly known as Jaymo Ule Msee, has taken a bold spiritual turn, announcing his conversion to Islam on Christmas Day.

The entertainer shared the profound moment on Instagram, posting a video from inside a mosque where he officially embraced his new faith.

“Today I begin again. A healed heart, a renewed soul, and a life surrendered to Allah.”

“From this moment forward, my steps are guided by faith, service, and purpose. Alhamdulillah,” Jaymo wrote.

He now joins a growing list of Kenyan celebrities who have embraced Islam, including DJ Kezz, who earlier this year revealed her conversion alongside her daughter, now known by their Islamic names, Zziah and Liyana.

Jaymo’s announcement marks a new chapter in his spiritual journey.

The Kenyan DAILY POST