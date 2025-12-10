PHOTO of the multi-million mansion built by the late KBC senior journalist FESTUS AMIMO in his rural home - He collapsed and died due to blue pills overdose







Wednesday, December 10, 2025 - As Kenyans continue to mourn the sudden passing of senior KBC journalist, Festus Amimo, a photo has surfaced online showing the magnificent multi-million rural mansion he built in his village.

The spacious home, marked by modern architecture and elegant finishing, has left many in awe.

Amimo, a respected broadcaster with years of experience at the national broadcaster, was a household name known for his professionalism and warm personality.

He passed away last weekend at a city hotel while having fun with a junior colleague.

Reports indicate that he may have overdosed on blue pills, leading to his death.

He will be laid to rest at his palatial village home on 19th December.

See a photo of his rural home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST