Frustrated man asks why women use so much tissue paper after hosting his girlfriend and gets hilarious reactions (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, December 10, 2025 - A frustrated man has stirred up laughs and debate online after questioning why women use so much tissue paper.

Hosting a lady for just two days, he claimed she reduced a 12-pack of tissue rolls to six, sharing a cheeky before-and-after photo on X (formerly Twitter) captioned:

“Before and after a girl visits for the weekend.”

The post quickly went viral, with one user asking: “Genuine question, why do girls use so much tissue paper?”

Netizens jumped in with hilarious takes.

Women defended themselves, noting that they must wipe even when going for “number one,” unlike men.

Others joked that tissue rolls can even expose cheating boyfriends - if supplies mysteriously vanish faster than usual.

