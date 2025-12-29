PHOTO!! Heartbroken woman exposes ‘husband snatcher’ who destroyed her 7-year marriage - Left jobless with sick baby







Monday, December 29, 2025 - A distressed Kenyan woman has taken to social media to accuse another woman of wrecking her seven-year marriage, claiming that her husband abandoned the family and eloped with the alleged lover.

In a post shared on TikTok, the woman publicly displayed a photo of the alleged “homewrecker,” saying the affair led to the collapse of her marriage.

She further lamented that her husband left her jobless and struggling to care for their nine-month-old sick child.

Expressing her anguish, the woman accused the pair of betrayal and heartbreak, ending her post with an emotional message directed at the woman she blames for the breakup.

The woman who claims her marriage was wrecked.

