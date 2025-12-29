Drunk slay queen caught on camera doing the unthinkable with multiple men at a concert in Ghana a month and half ago! Here is the SHOCKING VIDEO!







Monday, December 29, 2025 - A video of a lady misbehaving at a packed concert in Ghana stunned netizens a month and half ago and quickly gone viral.

In the clip, the woman, who appeared intoxicated, is seen engaging in reckless activities with several men in full view of other revellers.

The incident sparked widespread outrage, with many condemning both her actions and the conduct of the men involved.

While drunken antics at parties are not uncommon, this particular display left many speechless.

Social media users unanimously castigated the behaviour, urging concertgoers to uphold dignity in public spaces and drink responsibly.

