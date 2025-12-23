Petite and drunk slay queen steals the show at Kasarani’s Triple X Lounge with wild dance moves- Is she boneless? (VIDEO)

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 - Kasarani’s newly-launched Triple X Lounge was lit with energy when a petite slay queen took over the dancefloor, captivating everyone with her wild dance moves.
In a video, the seemingly drunk lady is seen dancing with
fluidity and energy that left revellers amazed.
Her flexibility was so extraordinary that some social media
users jokingly asked if she was “boneless,”.
Her performance didn’t just entertain; it became the
highlight of the night, with other clubgoers cheering her on and capturing the
moment on camera.
