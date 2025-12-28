Personal lawyer turned lover!! SARAH MTALII shares romantic video with the lawyer who helped her handle divorce from estranged husband, SIMON KABU







Sunday, December 28, 2025 - City businesswoman, Sarah Mtalii, has set social media ablaze after sharing a romantic video featuring the very lawyer who helped her file and finalize her divorce from estranged husband, Simon Kabu.

In the now-viral clip, Sarah and the stylish lawyer are seen sharing intimate moments, leaving little doubt about the nature of their relationship.

Social media users have since speculated that what began as a professional bond may have blossomed into romance.

Sarah filed for divorce last year and subsequently moved out of the matrimonial home.

Reports indicate that after their separation, Simon allegedly moved in with his pregnant side chick at the same residence.

The situation reportedly escalated when Sarah bumped into Simon’s side partner while picking up belongings from the home, sparking an altercation.

Despite the drama surrounding her estranged husband, Sarah appears to have found comfort and companionship in her lawyer, who has been by her side through both legal and personal challenges.

Below is the romantic video>>> of Sarah and her personal lawyer turned lover:

Sarah kabu has introduced her new pillar of strength one year after her break up with Simon kabu pic.twitter.com/R8t0xuDlGB — Prime Media News (@primemediakenya) December 28, 2025

