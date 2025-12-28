“Nataka Mia Yangu” - LADY embarrasses a man who refused to pay her after having a short time “Mechi” (VIDEO)







Sunday, December 28, 2025 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic scene after a woman publicly confronted a man who refused to pay her after a short time “mechi.”

According to reports, the man had sought her services and was expected to pay Ksh 100 for the encounter.

However, he reportedly handed over only Ksh 20 and promised to settle the remaining amount later.

Furious over the unpaid dues, the lady confronted the man in broad daylight, demanding the full payment.

The visibly embarrassed man had no choice but to face the consequences of his actions as onlookers watched the public showdown unfold.

Watch the video>>>

After one solid round of hearing good as far as horizontal engineering is concerned, Momanyi, a delegate from Nairobi who had visited the village for Xmas celebration, has REFUSED to clear Aswito’s rightful dues. Our boy thought he was being smart, paying 20 bob pesa tasliim per… pic.twitter.com/ufEol0DgkC — George T. Diano (@georgediano) December 28, 2025

