Pastor KANYARI claims MOSIRIA was ‘demoted’ for disrespecting him and reveals the strange ritual he performed calling for his downfall







Monday, December 01, 2025 - Pastor Victor Kanyari has stirred fresh controversy after claiming that former Nairobi Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria, was demoted because he failed to respect him as an anointed servant of God.

Speaking during a church service on Sunday, November 30th, 2025, Kanyari recalled how Mosiria once harassed him for roasting meat within church premises.

“Even that Nairobi Environment Chief Officer, Mosiria, was reassigned. I did not curse him, but never disrespect a man of God or his servants.”

“I have also seen people on social media saying that Kanyari and Mosiria had a falling out and that Mosiria was removed from his docket because of me,” Kanyari said.

The self-styled prophet added that his “anointing oil” fought for him even before he could respond.

“The Bible says never point a finger at a man of God, and Mosiria played with Pastor Kanyari, and he was reassigned to a position where he is barely visible.”

“Haha. The oil of my anointing fought for me even before I spoke,” he declared.

Kanyari went further, describing a symbolic ritual he performed with two eggs, which he said represented spiritual justice.

“I went to the street, performed a ritual breaking two eggs, and I said one egg is for Mosiria.”

“When I broke the eggs, I said, Mosiria, go down,” he revealed.

Mosiria became a household name for cracking down on illegal dumping, shutting down rogue waste sites, and curbing public nuisances such as noise pollution and hawking in residential areas.

Despite these achievements, he was moved to head Citizen Engagement and Customer Service in Governor Johnson Sakaja’s latest reshuffle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST