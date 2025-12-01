Detectives dismantle a notorious cartel behind fake cash printing in Diani - Recover Ksh 1.7 million in counterfeit money (PHOTOs)







Monday, December 1, 2025 - A covert police operation in Diani has led to the arrest of three suspects involved in a counterfeiting ring that has been flooding Mombasa and nearby areas with fake cash.

The suspects, Fadhili Lawrence, Atemba Lawrence and Electrine Okwako, were apprehended after police followed forensic leads to a secret hideout in Diani, where the illegal trade was reported to thrive.

Inside, detectives found Kes 1.7 million in counterfeit money. The fake Sh 1,000 notes were hidden in a laptop bag with a white ribbon labelled “CBK 1000,” a misleading detail meant to suggest authenticity.

Preliminary investigations show that the three suspects are key cogs in a broader criminal network believed to be distributing fake cash along the coast.

The three are currently in custody, being processed before their court appearance, as officers continue the search for other members of the syndicate who are still at large.





The Kenyan DAILY POST