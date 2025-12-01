EACC reveals rogue Ministry of Labour officials who have been demanding Ksh 500 per migrant worker travelling to the Middle East - 3 officials arrested in JKIA sting operation (PHOTOs)

Monday, December 1,
2025 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on 30th November
2025 arrested three officials from the Ministry of Labour based at Jomo
Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for allegedly extorting agents
facilitating migrant workers traveling to the Middle East.
This followed a report to the Commission alleging that
Ministry of Labour officials at JKIA routinely solicit and receive bribes for
each migrant worker traveling to the Middle East, prompting the commencement of
an inquiry.
EACC officers conducted surveillance and confirmed that,
indeed, agents sending migrant workers to the Middle East were paying Kes 500
per worker before the workers were cleared to travel.
On 30th November 2025, the Commission carried out
an operation in collaboration with one of the agents who had *78 migrant
workers* traveling to the Middle East.
At JKIA, the agent met the three Labour Officers manning the
booth, and after tabulating the total amount, the officers demanded and
received Kes 34,000.
EACC investigators immediately moved in, arrested the
suspects, and recovered the Kes 34,000 from them.
The three suspects were escorted to Integrity Centre for
processing and statement recording.
They will be released on a cash bail of Kes 50,000 each,
pending completion of investigation.
The Commission reiterates its commitment to tackling bribery at service delivery points to restore public trust and improve access to quality services for all citizens.
