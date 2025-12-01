EACC reveals rogue Ministry of Labour officials who have been demanding Ksh 500 per migrant worker travelling to the Middle East - 3 officials arrested in JKIA sting operation (PHOTOs)







Monday, December 1, 2025 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on 30th November 2025 arrested three officials from the Ministry of Labour based at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for allegedly extorting agents facilitating migrant workers traveling to the Middle East.

This followed a report to the Commission alleging that Ministry of Labour officials at JKIA routinely solicit and receive bribes for each migrant worker traveling to the Middle East, prompting the commencement of an inquiry.

EACC officers conducted surveillance and confirmed that, indeed, agents sending migrant workers to the Middle East were paying Kes 500 per worker before the workers were cleared to travel.

On 30th November 2025, the Commission carried out an operation in collaboration with one of the agents who had *78 migrant workers* traveling to the Middle East.

At JKIA, the agent met the three Labour Officers manning the booth, and after tabulating the total amount, the officers demanded and received Kes 34,000.

EACC investigators immediately moved in, arrested the suspects, and recovered the Kes 34,000 from them.

The three suspects were escorted to Integrity Centre for processing and statement recording.

They will be released on a cash bail of Kes 50,000 each, pending completion of investigation.

The Commission reiterates its commitment to tackling bribery at service delivery points to restore public trust and improve access to quality services for all citizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST