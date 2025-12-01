Pastor KANYARI brags about splashing Ksh 1 million on his children with late gospel singer BETTY BAYO to travel to America

Monday, November 01,
2025 - Pastor Victor Kanyari has opened up about the lengths he is going to
ensure his children with the late gospel singer, Betty Bayo, live comfortably.
Speaking during a church sermon on Sunday, November 30th,
2025, Kanyari revealed that he recently spent Ksh 1 million on plane tickets
for his children, Sky and Danny, to travel to America.
“Nimelipia watoto wangu tickets ya ndege kuenda marekani
shilingi Ksh 1 million kuenda na kurudi na kutumia pesa huko,” he said,
noting that the amount covered their round-trip flights and expenses during
their stay.
The controversial pastor also shared the emotional weight of
raising his children without their mother, expressing sorrow over the reality
they now face.
“Ninahuzuni watoto wangu hawatawi ona mama yao tena
pengine waeende mahali ako,” he added.
This revelation comes just weeks after Kanyari announced
plans to acquire a Ksh 90 million mansion in Runda, Nairobi, where he intends
to settle with his children.
He recalled visiting the property with members of his church
and being struck by its grandeur.
“Yesterday, I was in Runda looking for a house to buy. I
went with some people from my church, and the house we looked at was valued at
90 million shillings.”
“I told the people with me that this is the house we will
buy,” Kanyari said.
While some suggested a more affordable option worth Ksh45
million, Kanyari insisted on the pricier property.
“It even has a swimming pool… This is where my children will
live and enjoy themselves, swimming and spending time there,” he declared.
