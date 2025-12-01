Pastor KANYARI brags about splashing Ksh 1 million on his children with late gospel singer BETTY BAYO to travel to America







Monday, November 01, 2025 - Pastor Victor Kanyari has opened up about the lengths he is going to ensure his children with the late gospel singer, Betty Bayo, live comfortably.

Speaking during a church sermon on Sunday, November 30th, 2025, Kanyari revealed that he recently spent Ksh 1 million on plane tickets for his children, Sky and Danny, to travel to America.

“Nimelipia watoto wangu tickets ya ndege kuenda marekani shilingi Ksh 1 million kuenda na kurudi na kutumia pesa huko,” he said, noting that the amount covered their round-trip flights and expenses during their stay.

The controversial pastor also shared the emotional weight of raising his children without their mother, expressing sorrow over the reality they now face.

“Ninahuzuni watoto wangu hawatawi ona mama yao tena pengine waeende mahali ako,” he added.

This revelation comes just weeks after Kanyari announced plans to acquire a Ksh 90 million mansion in Runda, Nairobi, where he intends to settle with his children.

He recalled visiting the property with members of his church and being struck by its grandeur.

“Yesterday, I was in Runda looking for a house to buy. I went with some people from my church, and the house we looked at was valued at 90 million shillings.”

“I told the people with me that this is the house we will buy,” Kanyari said.

While some suggested a more affordable option worth Ksh45 million, Kanyari insisted on the pricier property.

“It even has a swimming pool… This is where my children will live and enjoy themselves, swimming and spending time there,” he declared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST