BETTY BAYO’s widower TASH opens up on being a target of online trolls after BETTY’s passing - "I’m making myself strong"

2025 - Hiram Gitau, fondly known as Tash and widower to gospel singer,
Betty Bayo, has spoken candidly about the emotional toll of losing his wife and
the online bullying that followed.
Appearing at Kikuyu artist Ngaruiya Junior’s event at the
Mark Hotel on Sunday, November 30th, 2025, Tash revealed that while
he rarely engages on social media, he has not been spared from harsh comments
and posts since Betty’s passing.
“Although I am not very active on social media, I have seen
what has been happening online.”
“I am making myself strong,” he shared, acknowledging the
resilience it takes to rise above negativity.
Tash disclosed plans to seek guidance from Facebook
influencer and singer, Karangu Muraya, on how to navigate online harassment.
“On that matter, I will seek guidance from Karangu Muraya to learn how to
handle online bullying and understand how people behave on social media.”
“I remain strong because I know God helps us, and I will continue to
strengthen myself,” Tash added.
Beyond the cyber bullying, Tash expressed deep gratitude for
the unwavering support of friends in the Kikuyu music industry.
He recounted how Ngaruiya Junior stood by him during a
personal crisis and later rallied to secure blood donations and platelets when
Betty’s health deteriorated.
“For Ngaruiya, I have nothing much to say because we are
good friends. Even when my late wife was sick, he supported us. God bless him,”
Tash said.
He also credited fellow musicians for their solidarity,
noting that their encouragement has been invaluable in helping him endure grief
and online attacks.
“I want to thank God for being here today. I have come to
support my brother, Ngaruiya Junior… and I also send a warm message to all the
singers who have supported us as a family during this difficult period.”
“Thank you, and God bless you,” he concluded.
