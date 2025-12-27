OSCAR SUDI gifts long-serving shamba boy a 3 bedroom house after 14 years of loyalty (PHOTOs)







Saturday, December 27, 2025 - Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has warmed hearts online after fulfilling a long-standing promise to his longtime shamba boy, Hermstone Makam, by gifting him a three-bedroom house in Eldoret.

Sudi shared the inspirational story of how their relationship began in 2011 along Nairobi’s Riara Road, where Makam was working at a construction site.

The young man offered to wash Sudi’s car to earn an extra income, a gesture that impressed the legislator, who described him as hard-working, honest and humble.

Moved by his character, Sudi took Makam under his wing and later facilitated his relocation to Kapseret, where he began tending to the MP’s compound long before Sudi constructed his current residence.

According to Sudi, the area was remote at the time, lacked electricity, and had little activity, but Makam remained patient and committed to his duties.

Over the years, Makam diligently cared for the compound, planting flowers, maintaining the gardens, and managing daily chores as the home gradually took shape.

His unwavering loyalty and dedication inspired Sudi to make him a promise; that one day he will help him own a decent home.

Fourteen years later, the politician honored that pledge.

“Because of his trust and honesty, I decided to reward him for his resilience, trustworthiness, and hard work,” Sudi wrote, noting that Makam never once reminded him about the promise.

