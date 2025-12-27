Dreams Cut Short! PHOTOs of truck driver hijacked and murdered while transporting 256 Bags of Cement on Christmas Day







Saturday, December 27, 2025 - A horrific incident has left the Kenyan transport industry in shock after a truck driver was hijacked and killed while transporting 256 bags of cement on Christmas Day.

The driver, who was moving the consignment from Athi River to Matuu, was reportedly ambushed by unknown criminals at Masii along Kitui Road.

According to preliminary reports, the hijackers diverted the truck towards Tawa Road, where they brutally murdered the driver at Kithuia.

After committing the heinous act, the assailants abandoned the truck, leaving the engine running and dumped the victim’s body at Kasyelia, miles away from the original crime scene.

Authorities are investigating the case and have urged anyone with information to come forward to help apprehend the perpetrators.

Below are photos of the deceased driver.

The Kenyan DAILY POST