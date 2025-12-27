One of CYRUS JIRONGO’s widows emotionally recounts how she learnt about his death - “I Thought It Was a Prank”







Saturday, December 27, 2025 - The family of former Lugari Member of Parliament, Cyrus Jirongo, is struggling to come to terms with his sudden death following a tragic road accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway on December 13th.

Speaking during a requiem mass in Nairobi on Saturday, December 27th, one of his widows, Anne Jirongo, emotionally recalled her final moments with him before the accident.

She revealed that on December 12th, Jamhuri Day, they briefly met outside a Nairobi shopping mall, where Jirongo shared his plans for the day.

Later that night, he called her again, saying he wanted to see her before heading to meet National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.

Anne said the devastating news reached her at around 3:20 a.m. on December 13th.

Expecting to hear her husband’s voice when his phone rang, she was instead met by a stranger who informed her of the accident.

“At first I thought it was a prank,” she admitted, explaining her confusion since Jirongo had not mentioned any plans to travel to Naivasha.

She immediately set out for Naivasha with her daughter, Sonia, only to be informed at the crash site that her husband had already died.

Jirongo’s Mercedes-Benz had collided with a Busia-bound Climax bus at Karai, killing him instantly.

Autopsy results later confirmed he suffered severe fractures from the impact.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has since launched a probe into the circumstances of the crash, with the bus driver already under scrutiny.

Jirongo, remembered for his political career and business ventures, will be laid to rest at his ancestral home in Lumakanda, Kakamega County, on December 30th.

