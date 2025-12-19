BETTY KYALLO and her Gen Z boyfriend, CHARLIE, announce pregnancy with glamorous maternity shoot but netizens aren’t convinced (PHOTOs)







Friday, December 19, 2025 - Media personality, Betty Kyallo, has sent social media into a frenzy after unveiling her baby bump in a dazzling maternity shoot alongside her Gen Z boyfriend, Charlie.

The radiant photos, shared on Friday, December 19th, 2025, hinted that the couple is preparing to welcome a child together.

Betty captioned the post with a playful message: “We’ve been cooking something oh so sweet.”

Fans quickly flooded her timeline with congratulatory messages, celebrating the couple’s exciting news.

Betty and Charlie, who have been in a committed relationship for two years, recently marked their anniversary in November 2025 with heartfelt posts.

Betty wrote, “Look at us, baby, two years later, still looking like we know what we’re doing,” while Charlie gushed, “Happy 2nd Anniversary, My Sugar Plum Plum. I do love you. WE MADE IT!!!!!!!! 23/11.”

Since going public, the pair has shared countless moments online, from cozy videos to affectionate posts, showcasing their chemistry and openness despite scrutiny over their age gap.

Betty has also introduced her daughter, Ivanna, to Charlie, underscoring the seriousness of their relationship.

Still, not everyone is convinced. Some netizens have speculated that the maternity reveal could be a clout-chasing stunt.

Whether genuine or playful, Betty’s glamorous shoot has undeniably stirred conversation - and time will reveal the truth behind the buzz.

The Kenyan DAILY POST