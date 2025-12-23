“Nilikupenda Sana My Love Lakini Wamama Wakakupenda Zaidi”!!! Heartbroken MUENI shames her boyfriend on social media (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, December 23, 2025 - A lady identified as Mueni has set social media ablaze after taking to social media to publicly shame her boyfriend, following a messy breakup that appears to have left her deeply heartbroken.

In an emotional post, Mueni shared a throwback photo of herself and her former lover during happier times, openly confessing that she once loved him dearly.

However, the love story came crashing down after the man developed what she described as an insatiable appetite for older women, popularly referred to as “wamama.”

“Nilikupenda sana my love, lakini wamama wakakupenda zaidi,” Mueni lamented in her viral post, laying bare the pain and betrayal she claims to have endured.

The candid confession quickly went viral, attracting thousands of comments from netizens.

While some sympathized with her heartbreak and applauded her for speaking out, others urged her to heal privately and move on for the sake of peace.

