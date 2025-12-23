“I Don’t Know How I Will Live without You” - Media Personality JACQUE MARIBE mourns death of her father







Tuesday, December 23, 2025 - Media personality, Jacque Maribe, is mourning the loss of her father, Mwangi Maribe, who passed away after a long battle with cancer.

The heartbreaking news was shared by Jacque on her social media platforms, where she expressed the depth of her grief and the close bond she shared with him.

“Now what do I tell a man like you? The definition of perfection. I do not know how I will live without you, dad, but I know you are not in pain.”

“I love you with everything in me,” she wrote.

Tributes have since poured in from friends, colleagues, and members of the public. Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi described Mwangi as “a father so solid,”

“Asante sana my friend Jacque Wanjiru, for introducing me to Mzee MARIBE. A FATHER so solid. His Love is captured in a photo that speaks,” he posted.

Lawyer Wahome Thuku, who defended Jacque in court, remembered Mwangi as a man whose legacy will remain a lesson to parents about standing by their children.

"Mzee has rested but that legacy will remain.”

“A lesson to parents to support our children at their lowest moment.”

“And to fight to the last day of our lives. Go well Mr Maribe, my condolences to Jacque and your family,. relatives and friends," said Wahome Thuku.

Mwangi was widely recognized for his visible support of Jacque during her involvement in the high‑profile Monica Kimani murder trial in 2018, where she was eventually acquitted.

Throughout the proceedings, Mwangi was often seen by her side, offering strength and reassurance.





The Kenyan DAILY POST