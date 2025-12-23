Nilikupenda sana my love lakini wamama wakakupenda zaidi – Heartbroken Kamba LADY dumps her cheating boyfriend on social media (PHOTO)







Tuesday, December 23, 2025 - A heartbroken Kenyan lady, Mueni, has taken to social media to expose her boyfriend for cheating on her with older women, popularly known as Wamama.

In a post that has caused a buzz online, Mueni shared a photo of herself and the boyfriend looking blissfully in love, only to caption it with the emotional words: “Nilikupenda sana my love lakini wamama wakakupenda zaidi.”

The post has ignited mixed reactions online.

Some netizens sympathized with her pain, praising her bravery for speaking out, while others criticized her for airing private matters in such a public space.

Mueni’s story reflects the modern reality of relationships in the digital age - where love, betrayal, and healing unfold before thousands of online spectators, turning personal heartbreak into a trending conversation.





