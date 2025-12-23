“Kenyan men are cowards”!! 42-year-old Dr. ZIPPY OKOTH says no man is willing to visit her father and pay dowry after breaking up with her 30-year-old Ben 10







Tuesday, December 23, 2025 - Renowned filmmaker and university lecturer, Dr. Zippy Okoth, has sparked a heated debate online after boldly calling out Kenyan men, branding them cowards, just days after parting ways with her 30-year-old Ben 10, Webston Kimani.

Dr. Zippy, 42, took to social media to share photos of herself relaxing at her father’s rural compound, noting that she is still warmly welcomed at home despite not having a husband.

However, beneath the calm images was a fiery message directed at men she claims lack the courage to take the next step.

According to Zippy, no Kenyan man has gathered enough courage to visit her father and formally present dowry, despite several showing interest in her.

“How I am dreaming of the future with that man who will get the confidence to greet my father… But Kenyan men are cowards… Cowards and cowards who are using excuses not to pay dowry,” she wrote.

She went on to add that even men from the Luo community, some of whom had previously praised her as “crème de la crème”, have failed to make a formal move.

“They are just seeing me at home but peeping past my father’s gate… sending kids to pass and check if I am here,” part of her post read.

Zippy and Webston’s relationship had been highly publicized online before it dramatically crumbled a few days ago, leaving their fans stunned.

Zippy later claimed that the talking stage was dragging on, a situation that ultimately prompted her to walk away.

