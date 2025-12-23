Nigerian Singer ASAKE speaks out after fan dies following stampede in Nairobi concert - “I Am Devastated”







Tuesday, December 23, 2025 - Nigerian singer, Asake, has spoken out following the tragic death of a fan during his concert at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi, on December 20th.

In a statement on his social media platforms, the singer expressed grief and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, while calling for accountability.

“I am devastated by the tragic incident that took place at the festival in Nairobi.”

“My heart goes out to the family, friends, and loved ones of Karen Lojore, and I pledge to support and do my best to understand what happened; those responsible should be held accountable,” Asake said.

He added that the tragedy contradicted the purpose of his music:

“Music has always been my way of sharing love and joy, and it breaks my heart that anyone had to experience such loss.”

“My thoughts are with everyone grieving, and I pray that Karen rests in peace.”

Event organizers, Tukutane Entertainment, also confirmed the incident, noting that they were working closely with authorities as investigations continue.

“The safety and well-being of everyone who attends our events is something we take very seriously.”

“We are committed to transparency and accountability,” they said, while avoiding speculation out of respect for the family.

The tragedy has sparked wider conversations about safety at public events.

Lawyer Willis Otieno emphasized that organizers, promoters, and authorities have a legal and moral duty of care.

“When that duty is breached, responsibility does not vanish with condolences.”

“Accountability must follow,” he remarked.

The young female reveler lost her life following a tragic stampede at Nyayo National Stadium during a highly anticipated concert headlined by the Nigerian music star.

According to preliminary reports, the fatal incident occurred when sections of the crowd breached security and forced their way into the venue, triggering chaos and a stampede that left several partygoers injured and one young woman dead.

