Five suspects flee on foot after patrol cops fired at their getaway vehicle and deflated the tyres during a foiled robbery mission in Ruiru (PHOTOs)







Sunday, December 28, 2025 - Police officers from Gatong’ora Police Station foiled an attempted break-in at a shop in the Destiny area of Ruiru, Kiambu County, after a dramatic early-morning chase involving five suspects.

The officers, who were on routine patrol, reportedly stumbled upon the gang as they tried to force their way into the premises.

On spotting the police, the suspects hurriedly jumped into a standby getaway vehicle and attempted to speed off.

A tense chase followed, forcing the officers to disable the vehicle by firing at its rear tyres.

The suspects then abandoned the car in the middle of the road and fled on foot, disappearing into nearby residential areas.

Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered it had been fitted with false number plates.

Additional fake plates were also recovered inside, together with a toy pistol believed to have been used to intimidate victims, two crowbars, six master keys, three rolls of suspected cannabis, and other assorted break-in tools.

The vehicle has since been impounded and towed to Gatong’ora Police Station as detectives launch a manhunt for the fleeing suspects.

Police say the operation is part of an intensified festive-season security crackdown targeting rising cases of burglary and robbery.

Patrols have been stepped up in crime-prone neighbourhoods, business zones, and residential estates, with officers conducting vehicle checks, foot patrols, and intelligence-led operations to deter criminal activities.

Authorities are urging members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity as efforts to track down the suspects continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST