Netizens shocked after popular content creator MUHIA WA MAINGI’s ex-wife, LUCIANA CREATIVE, revealed that he cheated on her with her biological sister - Reactions







Monday, December 22, 2025 - Popular content creator, Muhia wa Maingi, has come under public scrutiny after his ex-wife, Luciana Creative, revealed shocking details about their failed marriage, alleging that he cheated on her with her own sister.

In an explosive interview, Luciana shared that she had supported Muhia during his early struggles, housing him and helping him kickstart his career in content creation.

However, according to her account, the dynamics of their relationship reportedly changed once he became famous.

Luciana alleged that Muhia engaged in multiple affairs, including with her sister, someone they had reportedly housed, leaving her deeply hurt and betrayed.

The revelations have sparked widespread discussion on social media, with netizens expressing shock, disbelief, and sympathy for Luciana.

